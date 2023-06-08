June 08, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The officials of the Customs Preventive Division (Ramanathapuram) here have seized 2.5 kilograms of cuboid shaped gold bars worth ₹1.54 crore.

Following a specific intelligence, surveillance was mounted in the south sea near Muyal Theevu and the officials spotted a fishing boat in the vicinity. After a pause, when the team moved closer to the suspected boat along the Nochiurani coast in Ramanathapuram district on June 5, the smugglers drove the boat to the shore.

After abandoning the boat, the smugglers escaped.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the team conducted a search on the boat, they found four gold bars weighing 2.5 kgs and a press release stated that the value was ₹1.54 crore. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the smugglers may have smuggled the gold bars from Sri Lanka to India along the coast.

A case has been registered. The boat was seized and further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.