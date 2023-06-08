HamberMenu
Customs Preventive Unit seize 2.5 kgs of foreign gold worth ₹1.54 crore near Ramanathapuram coast; fishing boat also seized

June 08, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Srikrishna L 2193
The 2.5 kg gold bars valued at Rs 1.54 crore that were seized by the Customs officials from the boat that was abandoned at Nochiyurni coast near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on June 5.

The 2.5 kg gold bars valued at Rs 1.54 crore that were seized by the Customs officials from the boat that was abandoned at Nochiyurni coast near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district on June 5. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The officials of the Customs Preventive Division (Ramanathapuram) here have seized 2.5 kilograms of cuboid shaped gold bars worth ₹1.54 crore.

Following a specific intelligence, surveillance was mounted in the south sea near Muyal Theevu and the officials spotted a fishing boat in the vicinity. After a pause, when the team moved closer to the suspected boat along the Nochiurani coast in Ramanathapuram district on June 5, the smugglers drove the boat to the shore.

After abandoning the boat, the smugglers escaped.

When the team conducted a search on the boat, they found four gold bars weighing 2.5 kgs and a press release stated that the value was ₹1.54 crore. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the smugglers may have smuggled the gold bars from Sri Lanka to India along the coast.

A case has been registered. The boat was seized and further investigation was on.

