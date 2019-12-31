Customs officials seize 380 kg of ganja

Sleuths of the Rameswaram Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) have seized 380 kg of ganja at SP Pattinam, near Thondi on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, a nine-member team, headed by M. Joseph Jayaraj, Superintendent, CPU, Rameswaram, seized the contraband, packed in small packets and concealed in 11 gunny bags in the seashore in SP Pattinam.

The smugglers planned to smuggle the contraband in exchange for gold biscuits from Sri Lanka, but aborted the move after sensing the movement of customs officials. The officials had been keeping a watch since Monday afternoon after identifying the location of contraband to catch the smugglers red handed, but they never turned up.

The officials had also readied a plan of action to catch the smugglers while returning to the shore with gold biscuits after smuggling the ganja but the smugglers aborted their plan. Mr. Jayaraj’s team members waited till 11.30 p.m. on Monday before deciding to seize the contraband, officials said.

The modus operandi of the smugglers was that they would reach the high seas in fishing boats and inform their counterparts in Sri Lanka, giving details of their location with the help of GPS. The exchange of contraband would take place on the high seas, officials said.

The CPU registered a case under the provisions of Customs Act and Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and formed a special team to nab the smugglers. This was the second major seizure in a week. On December 25, district police teams, led by Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar had seized 81 kg of ganja after intercepting a car and arresting six people in Rameswaram.