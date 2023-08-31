Customs officials seize 14.8 kg of gold, arrest one in Ramanathapuram

August 31, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The officials of the Customs Department, who heightened vigil and intensified surveillance, intercepted a two-wheeler on Kalimankundu coast near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district and seized 14.8 kg of gold worth ₹8.92 crore on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Customs officials were positioned at different locations and intensified surveillance. A team of official intercepted a two-wheeler on Kalimankundu coast, and found the gold hidden in the vehicle.

The officials confiscated the gold and arrested the rider. Principal Commissioner K.M. Ravichandran and Chief Commissioner (Customs Preventive Zone) K.R. Uday Kumar commended the team members drawn from Ramanathapuram and Tiruchi units. Further investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.