Customs officials seize 14.8 kg of gold, arrest one in Ramanathapuram

August 31, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The officials of the Customs Department, who heightened vigil and intensified surveillance, intercepted a two-wheeler on Kalimankundu coast near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district and seized 14.8 kg of gold worth ₹8.92 crore on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the Customs officials were positioned at different locations and intensified surveillance. A team of official intercepted a two-wheeler on Kalimankundu coast, and found the gold hidden in the vehicle.

The officials confiscated the gold and arrested the rider. Principal Commissioner K.M. Ravichandran and Chief Commissioner (Customs Preventive Zone) K.R. Uday Kumar commended the team members drawn from Ramanathapuram and Tiruchi units. Further investigation is on.

