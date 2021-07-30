Customs official’s house burgled

THOOTHUKUDI

30 July 2021 21:27 IST

Gold ornaments weighing 80 sovereigns were burgled from the house of a customs official on Thursday night.

Police said the burglars had entered the house of Kalyanasundaram on the 5th street of Bryant Nagar. He was working as superintendent in the customs department and had gone to Chennai with his family. When he returned home on Friday, he found a chest broken open and the ornaments stolen. The burglars had also taken away the computer connected to the CCTV cameras.

Advertising

Advertising

The Thoothukudi South Police have registered a case.