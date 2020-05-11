Customers flock to markets, mobile phone showrooms

Showrooms and small eateries started functioning in Dindigul district on Monday.

Customers started arriving at automobile workshops from 7 a.m. Many bikers could not start their vehicles as they had not used them for a long time, said Esakki, a mechanic at Round Road.

In a welcome sign, a police officer regulating traffic near Main Road said people by and large wore face mask and head gear while travelling.

Teashop owners too said customers adhered to social distancing norms voluntarily.

Besides flocking to vegetable markets, many could be seen buying fresh greens from road side vendors in and around South Car Street and Big Bazaar areas.

Mobile phone showrooms were crowded, but the sales personnel regulated physical distancing among customers. Paint shops, hardware stores and other showrooms functioned without air-conditioners.

The Chamber of Commerce thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for relaxing curfew norms, saying it was the need of the hour to revive money flow.

In Dindigul, the number of positive cases crossed 100 last week and the number of discharged patients stood at 79.

Theni district

In neighbouring Theni district, all 34 categories of shops and establishments opened at 7 a.m.

In Andipatti, Periyakulam and Theni town, markets saw brisk sale as people from interior villages arrived in two-wheelers as public transport and private autos were off the roads. In Cumbum, Uthamapalayam and Bodinayakkanur, farming activities took place on a small-scale.

The grocery stores in and around bus stand functioned.

Tender coconut and water melon were the most preferred among customers. Petrol pumps and vulcanising shops also saw good crowds.

The district administration reported 59 positive cases, with 42 discharged from Theni Government Medical College Hospital.

On Sunday, three fresh cases were reported including from Kadamalaikundu. The areas were identified as containment zone.