Custodial torture: SB-CID Inspector, SSI shifted

April 04, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

SB-CID Inspector, Tirunelveli Rural Gomathi has been placed in vacancy reserve in the headquarters following the alleged removal of teeth of the suspects by ASP, Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh, who has been placed under suspension.

 Even as inquiry by Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Mohammed Shabbir Alam on the alleged damaging and uprooting of teeth of the suspects of various cases by Mr. Balveer Singh is underway, Superintendent of Police, Tiruneveli, P. Saravanan was placed in vacancy reserve on Monday evening.

 Within an hour, Ms. Gomathi was also put in vacancy reserve in the headquarters on Monday night. Moreover, Special Sub-Inspector of Police, SB-CID, Ambasamudram, Maharajan was also repatriated to Tirunelveli, sources in the police said.

