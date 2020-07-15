Custodial deaths: CBI team takes accused to Sattankulam

15 July 2020 19:02 IST

The sleuths of the Central agency quiz constable Muthuraj

The CBI team, which has taken up for investigation the Sattankulam twin custodial deaths case, took one of the accused to Sattankulam police station late on Tuesday night for questioning.

Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh, Special Sub-Inspector Pauldurai, head constable Murugan, constable Muthuraj and four more constables, all attached to Sattankulam police station, were arrested in connection with the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, and lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

The CBI, which has taken over the case from the CB-CID, has taken into its custody Sridhar, Balakrishnan, Raghu Ganesh, Murugan and Muthuraj for interrogation.

The CBI team, led by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar Shukla, brought constable Muthuraj from Madurai at 10 p.m. on Tuesday and took him to Sattankulam police station where Sridhar, Balakrishnan, Raghu Ganesh and other policemen allegedly thrashed Jayaraj and Benicks on June 19 night.

Muthuraj answered the questions of the CBI team at the police station till 11.30 p.m., and it was videographed. The investigators raised questions on the sequence of events – right from bringing Jayaraj and Benicks to the police station to lodging them in Kovilpatti Sub-Jail.

Muthuraj was taken to the mobile phone shop of Benicks near Kamaraj statue, from where his father was picked up by Balakrishnan and Muthuraj for allegedly keeping the shop open defying lockdown norms on June 19.

Later, the CBI team left for Madurai with Muthuraj.

On Wednesday, State Human Rights Commission(SHRC) member and retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar interrogated in Thoothukudi Dr. Vinila, who screened Jayaraj and Benicks at Sattankulam Government Hospital on June 20 after alleged custodial torture by the police, the present Inspector of Police Bernard Xavier, Special Branch constable Santhanakumar, Superintendent of Kovilpatti Sub-Jail Shankar and Dr. Balasubramanian, who screened the duo at Kovilpatti GH on being admitted by the prison officials.

Those who appeared before the SHRC representative said they were asked to submit their statements in writing.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kumar had met the family, relatives and friends of Jayaraj and Benicks and a few traders at Sattankulam to get information about the custodial deaths. He also obtained a statement from constable Revathi.

“After interrogating other policemen arrested in connection with this case in Madurai Central Prison on Thursday, I will submit my report to the SHRC Chairman,” Mr. Kumar said.