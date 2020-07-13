Custodial deaths: CBI team has a discussion with CB-CID officials

TIRUNELVELI
Even as the CBI team was expected to visit the Kovilpatti Government Hospital and the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail on Monday after its visit to the Sattankulam police station on Sunday in connection with the twin custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, the investigators instead had a comprehensive discussion with the CB-CID officials who were handling the case and arrested 10 police personnel until the Central agency took over the case.
After interrogating the family members of Jayaraj on last Saturday, the CBI team that also visited the Sattankulam Government Hospital on the same day, visited the Sattankulam police station on Sunday evening and interrogated the policemen there from 5.15 p.m. to 7.40 p.m.
Though it was widely expected that the CBI team would visit the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail as Jayaraj and Benicks had been lodged there and died subsequently in the Kovilpatti Government Hospital, the investigators had a comprehensive discussion with Anil Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police CB-CID and Investigating Officer of the twin custodial deaths.
It is learnt that Mr. Anil Kumar, whose team had completed more than 80% of the investigation before handing over the case to the CBI as decided by the Tamil Nadu Government, came to the Circuit House in Vannarpet where the CBI officials have camped, to hand over to CBI a few more documents pertaining to the case.
After prolonged discussion with Anil Kumar, the CBI team left for Madurai in the evening belying the expectation that the investigators would visit the Kovilpatti sub-jail and the government hospital there.
