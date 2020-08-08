Custodial death: HC directs CB-CID to conduct inquiry and submit report

Madurai

08 August 2020 19:31 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CB-CID officials probing the custodial torture case of Mahendran, involving the same police personnel accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, to complete the inquiry in a month’s time.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the CB-CID to complete the inquiry and submit a report on whether a cognisable offence was made out in the case. Mahendran who had suffered injuries on his head and private parts in illegal custody, was admitted to the Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The petitioner, S. Vadivu, the mother of Mahendran said that her son was tortured in illegal custody in the name of inquiry. After Mahendran was let off, Vadivu said that she was threatened by the Sattankulam police personnel of dire consequences if she spoke of the police torture to anyone.