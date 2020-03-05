Curtains down on music festival

Madurai

05 March 2020 08:39 IST

Violinists showcase versatility on final day of annual event at Tamil Isai Sangam

Violinist R. Govindarajan and his daughter disciple G. Sangeethapriya performed a violin concert on the final day of the 45th annual music festival at the Tamil Isai Sangam.

Accompanied by V. Sundareswaran on the mridangam and D. Bharadwaj on the moharsingh, they started off with Lord Shiva which premated the hall throughout as the entire concert was in praise of him.

Papanasam Sivan’s melodious Karaharapriya varnam “Ganapathiye Karunanidhiye” set the tempo. The duo went on to play “Thodudaya Seviyan,” the first padhikam (song) of Thirugnana Sambandhar in the pan of Nattappaadai (Carnatic raga naattai) in which Sambandhar has indicated the five actions of the God in a very nice way, was recited in a superb note.

The next item Nee Irangayenil, by Papanasam Sivan in Atana was well received by the audience. Tiruvarutpa “Thayum agi” was played before embarking on “Thillai Chidambaravanane” by Marimutha Pillai.

Their other renditions included “paraatpara” vaachaspati by Sivan, Jagatheeswari in Mohanam by Thiruvaroor Ramasamy Pillai, was a signature rendition “Muruga Muruga” of Periyasamy Thooran in Saveri and “Pada vendume” in Hamsanandini by M M Dhandapani Desikar. The duo presented a splendid performance and showcased their versatility.

The final day’s final programme was a fitting finale to the “Iyal (literature), Isai (music) and Natagam (drama), all the three together in the form of a dance drama “Sanga Tamizh,” presented by students of Music College, Chennai, which was choreographed and directed by Prof. Himaja and Meenakshi, College Principal. Of the collection containing 2381 poems in Tamil composed by 473 poets, the group selected a few of them from “Pattuppāṭṭu” and “Ettuthogai.