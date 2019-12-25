Curtains come down on phase one poll campaign

THOOTHUKUDI

The curtains for the first phase of campaign for the local body polls scheduled to be held on Dec 27 came to an end on Wednesday.

The local body polls, which are to be held in two phases - December 27 and 30, the district administration had moved polling materials, staff and the police to the respective polling stations.

Officials said that in the first phase, election to 1126 posts would be held in 824 polling stations across the district. With 4969 poll staff being trained in three phases to conduct the election, the officials said that they were ready and hoped the polling would go on smoothly.

District officials inspected the 12 centres, where votes would be counted on January 2.

The officials said that the polling materials were moved in the evening to the respective stations with adequate police security. Already, the police had identified vulnerable stations and locations based on the past elections. “Adequate security had been deployed and we hope there would not be any untoward incidents on the day of polling,” a senior official told reporters after inspecting a counting centre at Annai Theresa Engineering College.

Similarly, the officials also said that the political parties have been instructed about the rules and regulations laid out by the State Election Commission. Though the district witnessed candidates criss-cross seeking votes since the last 10 days, the high-voltage campaign was missing due to various factors.

Though the police said that they had registered poll related cases against political parties and candidates, they maintained that the campaign was largely peaceful. While complaints and counter complaints were revolving on cash for votes, there were no major seizures, they added.

The AIADMK functionaries led by the ministers and MLAs campaigned door-to-door in the panchayats and panchayat unions in Tiruchendur, Kovilpatti, Oddapidaram areas, the DMK and its allies campaigned on the negatives of the AIADMK government. The failure to conduct the local body election on time itself was a major campaign carried out by the political opponents. The campaign to ensure that the controversial Sterlite Copper smelter plant would not be allowed to reopen formed a big promise from the political opponents, while the ruling party remained silent on the issue.