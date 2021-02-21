‘Curb practice of leasing out fireworks units’

All 8 lakh fireworks workers should be brought under social security schemes

Virudhunagar District Fireworks-Match Workers Association has sought efforts from Government machinery to prevent the practices of leasing out fireworks units and allowing workers to work on contract basis.

At a seminar organised by the association affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions here on Sunday, resolution to this effect was passed.

The seminar was attended by workers, owners, trade union leaders and MPs T.K. Rengarajan (Communist Party of India – Marxist) and B. Manickam Tagore (Congress).

The resolution added that the adequate awareness would be created among the workers to refrain from working in lease out units and under contract system.

The State Government should include representatives of trade unions in the committees formed to inspect fireworks units for violation of safety norms.

Upon finding violations, the officials instead of suspending their license, should give ample time for the operators to setright things. Suspension of license leads to job loss for employees and those employees should be provided relief by the Government.

The Welfare Board for Fireworks units that was recently announced by the State Government was yet to come into force. The Government should announced simplified procedures allowing workers to join the welfare board. The workers should be given education assistance, marriage assistance and pension of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 30 lakh for deaths due to accident and Rs.1 lakh for natural death.

While 8 lakh employees were involved in the fireworks industry, only 1.20 lakh workers were under the social security schemes like ESI and PF. Government officials should take steps to include all the workers under the social security schemes, another resolution said.

The State and Centre should bail out the industry that was facing severe crisis in the last five years due to Government’s wrong policies and individual persons wrong understanding. The industry should be provided permanent relief from Environmental Protection Act.

Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers’ Association, K. Mariappan, CITU district secretary, P.N. Deva, association president, S. Mahalakshmi, were among those who took part.