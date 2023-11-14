HamberMenu
Cultural programmes, walk and competitions mark Children’s Day celebrations

Children urged to use the social media cautiously and use it to do well in their studies; Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan and District Collector participate in ‘Walk for Children’ in Thoothukudi

November 14, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Girls of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, participating in ‘Rose Dance’ during Children’s Day celebration on Tuesday

Girls of St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, participating in ‘Rose Dance’ during Children’s Day celebration on Tuesday | Photo Credit: A. SHAIK MOHIDEEN

Schoolchildren were urged to use the social media strictly for their academic progress, at the Children’s Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

In the hour-long programme held at St. Ignatius Convent Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, the students and the teachers presented cultural events. The skit presented by the teachers sensitised the girl students to the need to use social media carefully and strictly for their academic progress, especially in the field of science. The highlight of the celebrations was the “Rose Dance” by children.

School correspondent Sr. Nirmala Louis, headmistress Sr. Vasanthi Mary Brinda and teachers of the school participated in the celebrations.

Similar celebrations were organised at all schools across the district.

‘Walk for children’

In Thoothukudi, a “Walk for Children” was organised by the district administration from Rajaji Park to Corporation Office. Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan and District Collector G. Lakshmipathi participated in the programme. Ms. Geetha said the State government had taken several steps to prevent child marriages through awareness campaigns and by strictly enforcing the law.

“The police have been asked to expedite all cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The girl children should be extremely cautious while getting introduced to strangers and should not trust them blindly,” Ms. Geetha said.

The Minister participated in the valedictory function of the chess competition organised in connection with the Children’s Day.

Appeal to parents

In Kanniyakumari district, Collector P.N. Sridhar flagged off the “Walk for Children” from the Collectorate.

The Collector appealed to the parents to closely monitor the girl children and teach them steps to safeguard themselves from sexual offences.

Tirunelveli / children / school

