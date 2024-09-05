GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cultural programmes, competitions mark Teachers’ Day celebration across schools in Toothukudi

Published - September 05, 2024 08:24 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Students honour their teachers with a crown after various com petitions held to mark the Teachers Day celebrations at Subbiya Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Students honour their teachers with a crown after various com petitions held to mark the Teachers Day celebrations at Subbiya Vidyalayam Girls Higher Secondary School in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Teachers’ Day celebrations were held in all schools in the district on Thursday.

A range of cultural events presented by students marked the the teachers’ day in schools. Students of Subbiah Vidhyalaym Girls’ Higher Secondary School sang songs and recited poems, all glorifying the teachers and danced to entertain their teachers.

The students organised interesting competitions for the teachers and honoured the winners with prizes.

At St. Xavier’s Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai, Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Tirunelveli Range) Pa. Moorthy participated. He exhorted the students and the teachers to be readers throughout their life.

“While the continuous reading will give the students an edge over their competitors, the teachers can update their knowledge through their reading, which should never stop. The time you spend on mobile phones for recreation will take you backwards,” Mr. Moorthy said.

He appealed to the students to spread love and brotherhood in and outside their school premises as the recent fights among students gave tense moments to the police.

Various cultural events were presented by the teachers and the students of St. Xavier’s College in Palayamkottai as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations.

K. Sahayaraj of Department of Zoology, Kalavathi, of Department of Tamil and David Appadurai of Department of Commerce, all retiring during this academic year, were honoured with shawls and mementoes and cultural events were presented by the teachers and the students.

