Cultural events, honouring of officials mark Republic Day celebrations in Tirunelveli

January 26, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A few thousand spectators enthusiastically participated in the Republic Day celebrations held at VOC Ground in Palayamkottai on Friday.

After unfurling the national flag, District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspected the guard of honour and took the salute from the police, fire and rescue personnel, NCC cadets and others in the presence of Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan.

Dr. Karthikeyan honoured 95 police personnel, including 38 persons from the Tirunelveli City Police and 57 persons from Tirunelveli District Police, for their meritorious service in crime detection and prevention, law and order maintenance, traffic maintenance and other services particularly during the recent flooding in the district.

The Collector, after handing over welfare measures to the tune of ₹6.78 lakh to 22 persons, honoured 510 persons from various government departments and voluntary organisations with certificates. The heads of Rani Anna Government College for Women, Pettai, Francis Xavier Engineering College, Vannarpet, St. John’s College, Palayamkottai were honoured for cooperating with the district administration in popularising and executing government welfare schemes.

The highlight of the celebration was the glittering cultural event presented by the students of Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai, Muthamizh Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Tharuvai, Government Higher Secondary School, Moolaikkaraipatti, Maria Arts and Science College, Valliyoor and the election awareness event conducted by the students of St. Xavier’s College, Palayamkottai.

As a mark of appreciation, Dr. Karthikeyan honoured the institutions that bagged first three places in presenting the cultural events with the gift vouchers worth ₹25,000, ₹20,000 and ₹15,000 for buying books in the upcoming ‘Nellai Book Fair 2024’. Special gift vouchers worth ₹10,000 each were given to other institutions.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Pa. Moorthy, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain, Deputy Commissioner Adarsh Pachera, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan and others were present.

Mayor P.M. Saravanan unfurled the national flag at Tirunelveli Corporation’s administrative office premises in the presence of Commissioner Thakare Shubham Gnyandeorao.

In the Republic Day celebrations held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Vice-Chancellor N. Chandrasekar unfurled the tricolor in the presence of Registrar Socratees and the faculty members.

Republic Day celebrations were held in all schools and the colleges where the students presented riveting cultural events.