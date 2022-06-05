Cultural competitions for youth on Friday

The Department of Arts and Culture will organise a district-level cultural competition for youth on June 10.

It would begin at 9 a.m. at Madura College Higher Secondary School near Periyar bus stand, stated a release from the district administration. Participants in the age group of 17 to 35 can compete in five categories - vocal, Bharatanatyam, folk dance, instrumental music and painting.

Participation in teams or groups is not permitted while the maximum time duration of solo performances is five minutes.

Interested artistes participating in vocal and instrumental contests can use nagaswaram, violin, veena, flute, jalatarangam, pondu vathiyam, mandolin, guitar, saxophone and clarinet and present at least five Tamil compositions that use five swaras and ragas.

Players of percussion instruments such as thavil, mridangam, kanjira, ghatam, morsing and konakkol have to be proficient in at least five ‘thalaas.’

Bharatnatyam dancers would be eligible for the competition only if they had trained in three ‘varnas’ and five Tamil compositions.

Rural folk dancers trained in karagattam, kavadiattam, kaalaiattam, puraviattam, oyilattam, marakkaalattam, mayilattam, paraiattam, and tribal folk performances can participate in the event.

A drawing sheet would be provided to participants competing in the art competition. Only acrylic and watercolour paints would be permitted which the participants are requested to bring. The topic would be given at the venue and the participants must complete their work within three hours.

The winners will qualify to participate in the State-level competition. For further details, log on to www.artandculture.tn.gov.in or contact the Madurai Zone Office of Arts and Culture Department on 0452 2566420 or 98425 96563.