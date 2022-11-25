Cultural competitions for children on December 4

November 25, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Arts and Culture will organise a district-level cultural competition for children on December 4.

The venue for the competition is Madura College Higher Secondary School near Periyar bus stand, stated a release from the district administration.

Participants in the age group of 5 to 16 can compete in four categories - vocal, Bharatanatyam, folk dance and painting.

The maximum time duration of vocal performances is five minutes and singing film songs is not allowed.

Only solo performances are allowed for the dance performance wherein film songs are again not allowed.

Rural folk dancers trained in karagattam, kavadiattam, kaalaiattam, puraviattam, oyilattam, marakkaalattam, mayilattam and paraiattam can participate in the event.

Participants are requested to bring drawing sheets and necessary drawing materials such as pencils, crayons, water colours, poster colours and paint.

The winners will qualify to participate in the State-level competition.

For further details, contact the Madurai Zone Office of Arts and Culture Department on 0452 2566420 or 98425 96563.

