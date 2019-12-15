Cultivation of pulses in full swing

PALANI

As winter has set in, the cultivation of pulses has picked up in the areas around Palani. The season is best suited for varieties of beans including cowpeas, pigeon peas, black gram and lentils.

“We start sowing pulses in the fag end of November. The last few showers of the retreating monsoon, helps in the initial growth of the crop, after which the first yield comes in the first week of December. Pulses like lima beans and pigeon peas are popular choices of crops during these months,” says Sakthishwaran, a farmer from Melakaraipatti near Palani.

“Lima beans or mochai in particular is a crop that doesn’t need much care and water. It can also be easily grown as an inter-crop amidst vegetable plants. One safer aspect with pulses is that they are rain-fed crops and do not need irrigation. Hence, the expenditure is less and the risk of a crop loss is minimum. Moreover, the price in the market for pulses remain comparatively stable. A kilo of black gram sells anywhere between ₹80 and ₹100. That’s the reason people prefer them,” he adds.

As Pongal festival nears, farmers have planted native crops like Broad beans and pumpkins. “There are many varieties of pumpkins and bottle gourds that are cultivated for Pongal apart from avarakkai, mochai etc. However, there has been no price appreciation during Pongal since the past few years,” says farmers.

“The demand in the nearby Oddanchatram market goes up for Onam more than Pongal. So farmers have also started targeting Onam demand as that’s when price goes up. Vegetable demands during Pongal, especially from the cities has dropped since the past few years,” says Yogalingam, another farmer from Palani.

Paddy cultivation has also been taken up in full awing in the traditional ayacut areas of the Palar Porundhalar dam in Palani. As water has been released from the dam, people have planted paddy in the areas of Manoor, Thenoor, Korikadavu, Thamaraikulam, Akkalaimuthur and Dharapuram. Majority of farmers have chosen the ‘Kerala gundu’ variety of paddy that yields in 120 days.