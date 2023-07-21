CSIR-CECRI’s ‘One Week One Lab’ campaign from Monday

July 21, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Beginning Monday (July 24), for the next seven days, the CSIR-CECRI, Karaikudi is organising “One Week One Lab” campaign, said its director K. Ramesha here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the campaign had been planned to showcase the legacy, achievements and R and D activities of CSIR-CECRI in the areas of corrosion protection, conventional and modern batteries, preparation of industrially-important chemicals, electroplating, electrochemical sensors and clean/sustainable energy.

Around 5,000 visitors were expected to participate in the campaign, Dr Ramesha said and added that students, researchers, academicians, investors, micro entrepreneurs, government officials and public would benefit from the programme. He further said that on the opening day, a curtain raiser of the OWOL and the CECRI would be held. On the second day, the 76th Foundation Day celebration of CSIR-CECRI and corrosion awareness would be held..

ADVERTISEMENT

The next three days would have programmes such as student connect, energy technology meet and electroplaters’ meet in Madurai and valedictory event in Karaikudi., he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.