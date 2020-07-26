CSIR-CECRI celebrates its 73rd Foundation Day

Karaikudi

26 July 2020 17:37 IST

Future belongs to Biology, said Group President-R&T, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Ajit V. Sapre, here on Saturday while delivering a special lecture virtually on the 73rd Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI) in Karaikudi.

Addressing the gathering through video conferencing, Mr. Sapre focussed on the subject ‘Role of Education, Science & Engineering for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: One Perspective’ by shedding light on RIL’s approach. He said that with the introduction of innovative ideas, RIL has gained independence from imports, making them sufficiently self-reliant.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that they had sought the contribution of scientific interventions from CSIR labs across the country in areas like carbon dioxide capture and conversion, benzene recovery, biofuels, batteries and fuel cells as well.

“RIL with its integrated science and technology platform is ready to drive the 4th industrial revolution in India which will be an amalgamation of physical, digital and biological force driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI),” he said.

Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Shekhar C. Mande, highlighted CSIR-CECRI’s contributions to strategic sectors, including many critical missions of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He added that it was the driving force behind India’s explorations in space. He also highlighted the significance and momentum of energy security in the near future and the role to be played by CSIR-CECRI.

Director, CSIR-CECRI, N. Kalaiselvi, said that the organisation was looking to provide electrochemical solutions to all.

Director, Broadline Technologies Limited, M. Arumugam and Professor Nishant Dongari, IIT Hyderabad were guests of honour.

On the occasion, a skill development training centre, renovated community centre and a girls hostel were inaugurated.