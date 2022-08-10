‘CSIR aims at becoming model for world’

N. Kalaiselvi, the newly appointed Director General of CSIR, addressing a press conference in Karaikudi on Tuesday.

August 10, 2022 23:57 IST

The vision of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) was to become a global model in catering to the world needs for science and technology by 2050, said its newly appointed Director General N. Kalaiselvi.

Interacting with the media personnel here on Wednesday, Ms. Kalaiselvi, the first woman DG of the CSIR, said she would strive to put the organisation in a position where the world would look up to it.

She said the field of science and technology offered equal opportunities to women. “Women should look forward to opportunities and put in more sincere efforts than their male counterparts. Women do need to multitask in order to maintain a better work-life balance in order to become successful,” she said.

Stating that e-vehicles had become the order of the day, Ms. Kalaiselvi said the CSIR had made huge investments in research and development of lithium battery to produce “safe and secure” batteries that would suit the Indian atmospheric and road conditions.