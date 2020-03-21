CSG on lookout for smuggler

The Coastal Security Group is on the lookout for a DMK functionary, who allegedly smuggled 400 kg of sea cucumber worth about ₹35 lakh.
CSG sources said a surprise check was conducted in a godown near a women’s college on Ettaiyapuram Highway on Saturday following a tip-off that processed sea cucumber was stocked there. A police team found the sea cucumber packed in eight bags and seized them.
The team also intercepted a car near the mosque on WGC Road. While the driver managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle, it seized sea cucumber packed in four bags.
Investigation showed that Meerasa of Lourdhammalpuram, a DMK functionary, was the kingpin behind the smuggling. Efforts were on to nab him.
