Cry for Vaigai water gets louder in single crop areas

November 27, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Madurai

Thousands of farmers in the single cropping areas of Melur and Tirumangalam thronged the streets of Melur for a protest demanding water from the Vaigai dam. The protesters, who took out a rally, reiterated the demands they raised during the farmers’ grievance redress meeting at the Collectorate a week ago.

The rally was taken out from the union office to the Public Works Department (PWD) office situated around 2.5 km away. Lending support to the farmers’ protest, most of the commercial establishments in Melur area remained shut for the day.

Ever since water was released from Vaigai dam for the irrigation of double crop areas earlier this month, farmers from Melur and Tirumangalam have been demanding their share of water. “Authorities cite water shortage right from the beginning. After protests and sit-ins, they agreed to supply drinking water for 10 days which would be of no good for farming,” said M. Murugan of Periyar Single Crop Area Farmers Association.

“Many farmers rely solely on water from Vaigai river for irrigation. Some have started raising crop with the hope of getting water on time. Now, they stare at losing their crop for want of wetting,” he added.

Another farmer, S. Kurinji Kumaran, said that barring a few every farmer depends on Vaigai water for irrigation. So, they should at least release water to this area for 40 days as an assured supply. “If the storage is comfortable, they can continue releasing water for the complete 110 days. If the level comes down, they can stop with the 40 days,” he said. Mr. Kumaran said they had suggested the same to the officials and they would have consider it.

Officials said they would discuss it with the higher-ups and come up with an agreeable sharing formula in a day or two.

