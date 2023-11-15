ADVERTISEMENT

Cruz Fernandez memorial unveiled

November 15, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cruz Fernandez memorial which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through video conference on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin unveiled the memorial of late chairman of Thoothukudi municipality Cruz Fernandez through videoconferencing on Wednesday on his 154th birth anniversary.

 The memorial with life-size bronze statue of Cruz Fernandez has been built at Thoothukudi Corporation Park on the Palayamkottai highway on an outlay of ₹77.87 lakh as the 5-time chairman of the urban civic body was instrumental in bringing drinking water from the Tamirabharani river to the port town to quench the thirst of the public.

 MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy and MLA M. C. Shanmugaiah, who were present on the occasion, garlanded the statue of Cruz Fernandez after it was unveiled by the Chief Minister. They also honoured the granddaughter of the late chairman, Ramola, with a shawl.

 Ms. Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu Government had appropriately paid respects and honoured the late chairman of Thoothukudi municipality by creating a memorial with his bronze statue, which was a long-pending demand of the people.

