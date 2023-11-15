HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cruz Fernandez memorial unveiled

November 15, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
The Cruz Fernandez memorial which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through video conference on Wednesday.

The Cruz Fernandez memorial which was inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through video conference on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin unveiled the memorial of late chairman of Thoothukudi municipality Cruz Fernandez through videoconferencing on Wednesday on his 154th birth anniversary.

 The memorial with life-size bronze statue of Cruz Fernandez has been built at Thoothukudi Corporation Park on the Palayamkottai highway on an outlay of ₹77.87 lakh as the 5-time chairman of the urban civic body was instrumental in bringing drinking water from the Tamirabharani river to the port town to quench the thirst of the public.

 MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Fisheries Anita R. Radhakrishnan, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar, Mayor P. Jegan Periyasamy and MLA M. C. Shanmugaiah, who were present on the occasion, garlanded the statue of Cruz Fernandez after it was unveiled by the Chief Minister. They also honoured the granddaughter of the late chairman, Ramola, with a shawl.

 Ms. Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu Government had appropriately paid respects and honoured the late chairman of Thoothukudi municipality by creating a memorial with his bronze statue, which was a long-pending demand of the people.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.