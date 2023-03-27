ADVERTISEMENT

Crude bombs hurled at house in Tiruvadavur

March 27, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons hurled two Molotov cocktail at a house at Tiruvadavur near Melur in the small hours of Monday. However, no one was injured.

According to police, two unidentified persons threw the crude bombs - two liquor bottles filled with kerosene - after igniting them. While one fell down after hitting a grille gate, the other damaged a curtain at the house of one M. Raja Mohammed (40). The incident occurred at around 1 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During investigation, the police found that when Mohammed, along with his wife, Ramzan, was riding a motorbike on Sunday afternoon, it was hit by another two-wheeler. In the impact, Ramzan fell down. Subsequently, Mohammed had a wordy quarrel with two persons who were riding the bike.

The police suspect the duo’s handiwork in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US