Crude bombs hurled at house in Tiruvadavur

March 27, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

Unidentified persons hurled two Molotov cocktail at a house at Tiruvadavur near Melur in the small hours of Monday. However, no one was injured.

According to police, two unidentified persons threw the crude bombs - two liquor bottles filled with kerosene - after igniting them. While one fell down after hitting a grille gate, the other damaged a curtain at the house of one M. Raja Mohammed (40). The incident occurred at around 1 a.m.

During investigation, the police found that when Mohammed, along with his wife, Ramzan, was riding a motorbike on Sunday afternoon, it was hit by another two-wheeler. In the impact, Ramzan fell down. Subsequently, Mohammed had a wordy quarrel with two persons who were riding the bike.

The police suspect the duo’s handiwork in the incident.