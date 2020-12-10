CRS to inspect Usilampatti toAndipatti line on Dec. 16

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Abhai Kumar Rai, will inspect the Usilampatti-Andipatti gauge conversion work on December 16.
The 21-km stretch forms part of Madurai-Bodi gauge conversion project. Railway Constructions has built a major bridge and 30 minor bridges on this stretch. “The major challenge in the section was rock-cutting at Andipatti pass. Explosives were used for blasting the hard rock for one km in two stretches to provide wider opening for the broad gauge track,” an engineer said.
The work also included construction of new buildings for Usilampatti and Andipatti railway stations. The first phase of work between Madurai and Usilampatti for 37 km has been completed and cleared by the CRS for operation of trains in last January. However, train services were not started following disruption of rail services owing to the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown. The work was also suspended for 45 days during the initial phase of lockdown.
Work on Andipatti-Theni stretch was at an advanced stage then. After completing the earth work, track linking has been completed for 10 km out of 17 km. The third phase of work is expected to be completed by March 2021.
However, the final phase of work between Theni and Bodi is yet to take off. “Fresh fund allocation is needed for taking up the work,” the engineer said.
