CRS to inspect Theni-Bodi BG railway line on Thursday

December 27, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) Abhai Kumar Rai will inspect the newly laid broad gauge railway line between Theni and Bodinnaikanur under Madurai-Bodinaickanur gauge conversion project on Thursday.

While train is being operated between Madurai and Theni, work on the remaining 15-km stretch of line between Theni and Bodi was completed in November. Various trial runs and inspections were carried out on this new railway line.

The statutory inspection by the CRS on this new line would be conducted with motor trolley from Theni to Bodi between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Later, a speed trial run with three coaches will be conducted between Bodi and Theni at a speed of 120 kmph.

A railway statement said people in the vicinity of new broad gauge railway line should not go near the railway line during the high-speed trial run. Southern Railway Construction wing Chief Administrative Officer V.K. Gupta, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, Chief Engineer (Construction) Ilampooranan and Deputy Chief Engineer Suriyamoorthy would accompany the CRS.