ADVERTISEMENT

CRS to inspect second railway line on Milavittan-Thoothukudi section on Tuesday

July 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary will conduct statutory inspection of the newly-doubled and electrified section of Milavittan-Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The inspection of the 7.67-km-long stretch will begin with the motor trolley inspection which will commence from Milavittan at 9 a.m. It would conclude at Thoothukudi at 1. p.m., a railway statement said.

After the motor trolley inspection, a high-speed trial using a electric locomotive will be conducted in the section. The speed trial will start from Thattapparai Railway Station at 3.30 p.m. and arrive Thoothukudi at 4 p.m. In the return direction the speed trial will commence at 4.30 p.m. and conclude at Thattapparai at 5 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Caution

Members of the public residing in proximity to the railway track, the railway staff and other workers involved in the track/traction/ signal-related work between Milavittan and Thoothukudi stations are requested not to approach the track or cross the track during the speed trial.

Doubling of the Milavittan-Thoothukudi section is part of 158.81 km Madurai-Thoothukudi doubling project. The project was sanctioned in August 2017 and the work was entrusted to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the execution at an estimated cost of ₹1,890.66 crores.

The work was taken up in critical sections on priority and has been completed in different phases since 2020.

The work on Kadambur-Thattapparai section for 30km was first completed and commissioned in July 2020. After this, the doubling with electrication work was commission on Tirumangalam-Tulukapatty for 41.18 km in March 2021.

The work between Tattappari and Milavittan for 7.47 km got over in August 2021 followed by the commissioning of Tulukapatti-Kovilpatti section of 32.86km in March 2022.

The last two stretches of Kovilpatti-Kadambur (22.31km) and Madurai-Tirumangalam (17.32km) were commissioned in January and March 2023 respectively.

A total of ₹1,765.39 crore has been spent so far under the doubling project. Remodelling of Milavittan and Thoothukudi railway yards would be taken up shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US