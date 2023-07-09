HamberMenu
CRS to inspect second railway line on Milavittan-Thoothukudi section on Tuesday

July 09, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, Anant Madhukar Chowdhary will conduct statutory inspection of the newly-doubled and electrified section of Milavittan-Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

The inspection of the 7.67-km-long stretch will begin with the motor trolley inspection which will commence from Milavittan at 9 a.m. It would conclude at Thoothukudi at 1. p.m., a railway statement said.

After the motor trolley inspection, a high-speed trial using a electric locomotive will be conducted in the section. The speed trial will start from Thattapparai Railway Station at 3.30 p.m. and arrive Thoothukudi at 4 p.m. In the return direction the speed trial will commence at 4.30 p.m. and conclude at Thattapparai at 5 p.m.

Caution

Members of the public residing in proximity to the railway track, the railway staff and other workers involved in the track/traction/ signal-related work between Milavittan and Thoothukudi stations are requested not to approach the track or cross the track during the speed trial.

Doubling of the Milavittan-Thoothukudi section is part of 158.81 km Madurai-Thoothukudi doubling project. The project was sanctioned in August 2017 and the work was entrusted to Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for the execution at an estimated cost of ₹1,890.66 crores.

The work was taken up in critical sections on priority and has been completed in different phases since 2020.

The work on Kadambur-Thattapparai section for 30km was first completed and commissioned in July 2020. After this, the doubling with electrication work was commission on Tirumangalam-Tulukapatty for 41.18 km in March 2021.

The work between Tattappari and Milavittan for 7.47 km got over in August 2021 followed by the commissioning of Tulukapatti-Kovilpatti section of 32.86km in March 2022.

The last two stretches of Kovilpatti-Kadambur (22.31km) and Madurai-Tirumangalam (17.32km) were commissioned in January and March 2023 respectively.

A total of ₹1,765.39 crore has been spent so far under the doubling project. Remodelling of Milavittan and Thoothukudi railway yards would be taken up shortly.

