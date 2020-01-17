CRS to inspect Madurai-Usilampatti section on January 23, 24

MADURAI

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Manoharan will inspect the newly-laid 37-km broadgauge railway track between Madurai and Usilampatti on January 23 and 24.

The final touches of the work on the stretch, which was planned to be completed by December 2019, are being given. Chief Engineer (Railway Construction) A. Ilampooranan inspected the works in the section on Friday.

After the clearance by the CRS, Southern Railway will resume the passenger service between Madurai and Usilampatti. It will continue till the completion of work in Usilampatti-Bodi section.

Train service on Madurai-Bodi section was closed on metre gauge track on December 31, 2010, for gauge conversion work. However, lack of flow of funds delayed by a decade the completion of the first phase of the work that included construction of 70 minor bridges and two major bridges.

“The work on Usilampatti-Bodi section will be completed by April 2020 as against the schedule of March 2020. Rock cutting work on Andipatti Ghat section is very challenging. However, the work has been progressing well,” a senior railway official said.

In the second phase, the major portion the project will be taken up. In the 90-km-long section, 53 km of railway line would be laid between Usilampatti and Bodi.

The railway official said the demand for provision of a block station at Chekkanoorani came very recently. “As of now, the scheduled work would be taken up. After commissioning the track in Madurai-Bodi section, the work for putting up block station could be taken up. The block station will increase the line capacity and reduce the waiting time of trains for crossing,” he added.