CRS to inspect electrified railway line

Madurai

Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will inspect Madurai - Manamadurai electrified railway line on Sunday.

Upon completion of electrification on this 47-km stretch, freight trains are being run on this electrified line, a railway statement said.

However, clearance by CRS after a thorough inspection is required to operate passenger train services.

His inspection is expected to start from Madurai at 9.30 a.m. and will end at Manamadurai at 1.30 p.m. A speed trial would be conducted from Manamadurai to Madurai, the statement said.


Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 8:03:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/crs-to-inspect-electrified-railway-line/article37826544.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

