CRS to inspect electrified railway line

Madurai

Abhai Kumar Rai, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, will inspect Madurai - Manamadurai electrified railway line on Sunday.

Upon completion of electrification on this 47-km stretch, freight trains are being run on this electrified line, a railway statement said.

However, clearance by CRS after a thorough inspection is required to operate passenger train services.

His inspection is expected to start from Madurai at 9.30 a.m. and will end at Manamadurai at 1.30 p.m. A speed trial would be conducted from Manamadurai to Madurai, the statement said.