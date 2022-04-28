CRS inspects track doubling work

TIRUNELVELI

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, Bangalore, Abhai Kumar Rai, inspected doubling with electrification between Valliyoor and Aralvaimozhi stations in Tirunelveli - Nagercoil section on Thursday.

Travelling in the motorised trolley, he started his inspection at Valliyoor and reached Aralvaimozhi in the trolley. He will conduct speed trial between Aralvaimozhi and Valliyoor section between 4.30 p.m. and 7.45 p.m. on Friday.

The public and residents in the vicinity have been cautioned not to approach or cross the track during the speed trial on Friday.