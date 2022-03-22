CRS inspects second railway line

Commissioner of Railway Safety Abhay Kumar Rai on Tuesday inspected the newly-laid second railway line between Kovilpatti and Thulukkapatti railway stations. The work on the 33-km-long stretch is part of Madurai-Tirunelveli and Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi track doubling project.

The CRS started with a motor trolley inspection of minor and major bridges, railway stations, level crossing gates and curves of the new line between Kovilpatti and Sattur. This was followed by a speed trial between Sattur and Kovilpatti.

Later, he made a motor trolley inspection and a speed trail between Sattur and Thulukkapatti.

Mr. Rai was accompanied by Chief Project Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited B. Kamalakara Reddy, Chief Administrative Officer of Railway Construction Prafulla Verma and Madurai Divisonal Railway Manager P. Ananth.

A railway statement said on the 317-km-long stretch of Tiruchi-Tirunelveli section in Madurai Railway Division, 300 km had been provided with double line. The doubling work was under way on the 17-km stretch between Madurai and Tirumangalam railway stations. Similarly on the 31-km of Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi section, second broad gauge line work for 7.5 km was under way.