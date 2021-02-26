CRS inspects second BG line between Kovilpatti and Kadambur

Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Abhai Kumar Rai inspected the second broad gauge line between Kovilpatti and Kadambur by motor trolley on Friday as work on this section has been completed.
As the second broad gauge laying work between Madurai – Vaanchi Maniyaachi – Thoothukudi section was taken up in 2018, service commenced via the 33-km-long Kadambur – Vaanchi Manyiaachi – Thattappaarai second line following nod from Commissioner for Railway Safety.
In the next stage, second broad-gauge line laying work between Kovilpatti and Kadambur was completed recently. Subsequently, inspection of the newly laid track was taken up on Friday in which Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety Abhai Kumar Rai-led team inspected the track in motor trolleys. After ‘puja’ was performed to the second track, Mr. Roy and other officials inspected the track in five trolleys.
Inspection of Gangaikondan - Tirunelveli broad-gauge line will be done on Saturday.
“Apart from the tracks, all infrastructure created in this section including height of the level crossing gates, gatekeeper rooms etc were also inspected as part of this review,” said the officials.
The CRS will conduct speed trial between Kovilpatti and Tirunelveli on Sunday (February 28) between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and hence public in the vicinity are cautioned not to cross or approach the track during speed trial.
