CRS inspects operation of newly built vertical lift girder span at Pamban Bridge

Published - November 14, 2024 05:52 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
The newly built vertical lift girder span at Pamban Bridge was successfully lifted on Thursday.

The newly built vertical lift girder span at Pamban Bridge was successfully lifted on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle, Bengaluru) A. M. Chowdhary conducted the statutory inspection of the newly laid broad gauge line between Pamban and Mandapam stations including the newly constructed Pamban Bridge in Madurai division here on Thursday.

During the inspection, the Vertical Lift Girder Span Bridge along the broad gauge line between Pamban and Mandapam across the Palk Strait, was operated by the inspecting officials.

The new Pamban Bridge’s Vertical Lift Girder Span is considered to be an engineering marvel, ensuring safe and efficient rail and marine traffic.

After the inspection, the Commissioner of Railway Safety also conducted a high-speed trial run on the newly laid broad gauge line and the train achieved a speed of 90 kmph on the section and 80 kmph on the bridge.

During the inspection and speed trial, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited chief project manager (coordination) B. Kamalakar Reddy, Chief Administrative Officer (construction/Chennai Egmore) Sushil Kumar Maurya and Divisional Railway Manager (Madurai Division) Sharad Srivastava were present.

