CRS inspection, speed trial taken up

Madurai

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Abhai Kumar Rai, on Friday inspected the newly-laid second railway line between Tirumangalam and Virudhunagar.

After a trolley inspection between Tirumangalam and Virudhunagar railway stations, the CRS took up a speed trial later in the day.

A similar exercise taken up on Virudhunagar-Thulukkapatti stretch on Saturday will conclude the two-day inspection will conclude between Tirumangalam and Thulukkapatti railway stations.

The second broadgauge line has been laid as part of Madurai-Thoothukudi/Vanchi Maniyachchi-Nagercoil track doubling project.

The 41-km stretch is one of the bottleneck portion (Tirumangalam-Thulukkapatti) on Tirunelveli-Madurai section where Shencottah-Virudhunagar broadgauge line joins.

CRS has already cleared newly-laid line between Tirunelveli and Kovilpatti and Maniyachchi and Thattaparai.

On commissioning of the 41-km long second line, a second line will be available for 105 km between Tirunelveli and Madurai railway stations.

Divisional Railway Manager, V.R. Lenin, Chief Administrative Officer, Railway Constructions, K. Raveendra Babu, Chief Project Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, Kamalakara Reddy, were present.