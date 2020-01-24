Madurai

CRS inspection of new railway track begins

Commissioner of Railway Safety K.A. Manoharan conducting trolley inspection of newly-laid Madurai-Usilampatti railway track near Usilampatti on Thursday.

K.A. Manoharan, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, began trolley inspection of the newly-laid broad gauge railway line between Madurai and Usilampatti on Thursday.

The motor trolley inspection that began at Usilampatti railway station in the morning continued till late in the evening.

The inspection was conducted till Meenakshipatti. A railway official said that the trolley inspection would continue for the remaining section of the 37-km-long stretch on Friday.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety would also hold speed trial run on Madurai-Usilampatti section between 3 p.m. and 6 pm. on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager V.R. Lenin; Chief Administrative Officer- Construction A.K. Sinha; Chief Engineers Ilampooranan and Ravikumar; and Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer Venkatachalam accompanied the CRS.

