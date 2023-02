February 12, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Madurai

Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Abhai Kumar Rai will conduct statutory inspection on the doubling project completed between Madurai and Tirumangalam on Monday.

The CRS will also conduct a high-speed trial run between Tirumangalam and Madurai between 12 noon and 7 p.m. All users of railway lines between Tirumangalam and Madurai Railway stations were cautioned not to approach/trespass the railway lines, a railway release said.