CRS conducts inspection of second track between Madurai and Tirumangalam

February 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Railway Safety Abhai Kumar Rai conducted  the statutory inspection of the newly laid second line between Madurai and Tirumangalam under Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachi doubling project on Monday.

A railway statement said the CRS, accompanied by senior railway officers, started the inspection on a motor trolley from Madurai. He inspected level crossing gates, bridges, points and crossings, road overbridges and curves in the doubled broad gauge section for 17.20 km.

After the inspection, the CRS conducted a high-speed trial run on the new line. Since, the new line ran parallel to the old line on the left side between Madurai and Tirupparankundram and on the right side between Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam, the speed trial was conducted in two phases on these stretches.

Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, Southern Railway, V.K. Gupta, Chief Project Manager, Coordination, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, B. Kamalakara Reddy, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, RVNL General Managers C.V. Sankar (Civil Engineering) and D.K. Yadav (Signal and Telecommunications) were present.

Meanwhile, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, Southern Railway, A.K. Siddhartha,  would conduct the statutory inspection of electric traction installations and allied infrastructure on Tuesday, the statement added.

