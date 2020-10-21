CRPF to consider setting up of recruitment centres in TN, Puducherry

The office of the Directorate General, Central Reserve Police Force, has said that recruitment centres in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for written examinations for Paramedical Staff Recruitment would be designated, if required, upon scrutiny of applications.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan had sought for at least one centre each for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as out of the nine recruitment centres designated there were none for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Responding to his memorandum, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Recruitment) CRPF, Manoj Dhyani, said that the designated recruitment centres have been selected region wise on the basis of previous recruitment and anticipated receipt of applications.

“Scrutiny of applications received for the recruitment of paramedical staff-2020 is under process. After completion of the process, more recruitment centres may be designated, if required,” he said.

Welcoming the open-minded approach of the CRPF, Mr. Venkatesan exuded hope that the centres at Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would set up and asked CRPF to ensure them.

Stating that recruitment centres should be announced at the stage of submission of applications, he said that lack of recruitment centres would have discouraged lot of job aspirants from applying for the recruitment.

CRPF should announce new centres and extend the last date for submission of applications, he said. The demand should be accepted considering the COVID-19 situation, he added.