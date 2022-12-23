ADVERTISEMENT

CRPF personnel take out march in Ramanathapuram district

December 23, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Rapid Action Force of CRPF and police personnel taking out a route march at Vedalai on Friday.

RAMESWARAM

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel took out a route march in Vedalai here on Friday.

According to police officers, as a part of nation-wide exercise, the CRPF personnel, an elite force in the country, were visiting sensitive districts and conducting study on the issues.

The personnel took out the march in specific locations to understand the topography, social structure and among others, said DSP Dhananjayan in Rameswaram.

The objective of the route march was that whenever there was a crisis in any location, the CRPF shall reach the spot in quickest time possible and ensure that normalcy prevailed which would facilitate in maintenance of law and order.

Responding to a query, the DSP said that as Ramanathapuram district was closer to Sri Lanka, the elite force focused on enhancing security and surveillance as well at pockets like Arichalmunai and Marakkayarpattinam. The district, which was hyper sensitive from different aspects too was studied by the CRPF officials, who took out similar march in Ramanathapuram and Paramakudi as well, he added.

To check on smuggling activities, an integrated checkpost has been recommended by the Superintendent of Police Thangadurai which would have personnel from the police, Marine police, coast guard and among others, the officer said.

