CRPF jawans screened for COVID-19 in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI

15 April 2021 19:42 IST

13 residents of Anu Vijay Township test positive

The Central Reserve Police Force personnel (CRPF), who are deployed in the district for the past one month as part of the security arrangements for the Assembly election, were screened for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Post-polling, the personnel have been deployed at Government College of Engineering on Nagercoil Highway where EVMs used in the election are kept in strong rooms. Hence, Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner T.S. Anbu made arrangements for screening of 92 jawans for the viral infection.

“Based on the outcome of the tests, further course of action will be decided,” said police sources here.

Steps have also been taken to vaccinate jawans who are yet to receive the shot.

Disinfection of the Office of Chief Educational Officer was taken-up on Thursday after an employee tested positive.

Thirteen residents of Anu Vijay Township, where engineers, employees and Russian technocrats of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project have their housing quarters, have tested positive. They were isolated and kept in hospital there for treatment.

The Department of Public Health has proposed to organise a screening camp in the township on Friday.

The Kalakkad – Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve administration has indefinitely banned the visit of tourists to Nambi Temple in Thirukkurunkudi and Thalaiyanai in Kalakkad in view of the sharp increase in number of COVID-19 cases. The ban comes into force from Friday (April 16).

In Tenkasi district, spot fine was slapped on 576 persons who did not wear masks and did not maintain physical distancing while visiting public places and ₹1.31 lakh was collected from them as fine on Thursday. So far, ₹38.30 lakh has been collected as fine from violators.

In Thoothukudi, ₹43.78 lakh has been collected as fine till April 14 from the violators. Having witnessed sudden surge in the number of fresh cases during the second wave, the number of persons volunteering for vaccination in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital has risen to 400 a day which previously stood at just 50.

Similarly, the number of persons getting vaccinated in the three urban primary health centres has also risen from 50 to 70 in each primary health centre.

Since Collector K. Senthil Raj has announced that private firms should vaccinate their employees, senior officials of good number of private companies in and around Thoothukudi are in touch with Corporation and Health officials for conducting vaccination camps for their workforce.