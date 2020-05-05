CRPF jawan killed in Kupwara

The mortal remains of Central Reserve Police Force jawan C. Chandrasekar, 31, of Shencottai, who was killed along with two others in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

He is survived by his wife, Jenifer Christy, 27, and 18-month-old son John Peter.

Chandrasekar, who joined the CRPF in 2014, was transferred to Jammu and Kashmir after serving at Avadi for two years. When his patrol team came under attack in Kupwara district, Chandrasekaran was killed on the spot along with two other jawans.

After being flown to Thiruvananthapuram from Delhi, the mortal remains of the martyr will be brought around noon to Moontruvaaikaal, his native place, where the last rites will be performed.

On receiving information of her husband’s supreme sacrifice, Ms. Jenifer, who was visiting her parents in Srirangam, returned to Moontruvaaikaal with her baby.

After Collector G.K. Arun Sundar Thayalan and Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh pay their last respects, the mortal remains will be laid to rest at Moontruvaaikaal.

Due to lockdown, police had been instructed not to allow large gatherings in the village before and during the last rites, sources said.