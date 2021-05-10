Crowds throng medical college to buy Remdesivir

People line up to buy Remdesivir in Tirunelveli on Monday.

10 May 2021 19:45 IST

TIRUNELVELI

The Tirunelveli Medical College witnessed huge crowd on Monday as the kin of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in various hospitals came there to buy Remdesivir, the medicine to treat the deadly viral infection.

Though the sale of Remdesivir — 6 doses per patient at ₹ 9,408 — started on Saturday last, only 156 doses were sold on the first day against the daily quota of 300 doses. Hence, the remaining 144 doses were added to the quota for Monday and the doses were sold on the second day of the sale as Sunday being the holiday.

“We’re selling Remdesivir only to save the COVID-19 patients battling for life in the hospital with serious symptoms and not to the asymptomatic or patients having mild symptoms,” said a senior official of Tirunelveli Medical College where medicine is being sold.