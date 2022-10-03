Crowds throng markets on the eve of Ayudha Puja

Madurai : TAMIL NADU; 03/10/2022. Crowd thronging markets in Madurai on the eve of Ayudha Puja on Monday. Photo : Moorthy. G / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Markets in Madurai and Dindigul turned into a beehive of activity as people flocked to purchase puja essentials ahead of Ayudha Puja on Monday.

Eyeing for fresh produce at best prices, scores of people were seen on Main Road, AMC Road, Palani Road, Bazaar Street, Corporation Office Road, East and West Car Streets in Dindigul.

While, temporary shops were set up on lanes in South Gate, Curd Market, Kamarajar Salai, Netaji Road, Anna Nagar and market at K. Pudur saw brisk business in Madurai.

Traders noted that people not just from Dindigul town, but from nearby places such as Chettinaickenpatti, Kottapatti, Muthalagupatti, Chennamanaickenpatti flocked the markets to buy fresh produce at best prices. Crowds at the market were seen from as early as 6 a.m. until sundown.

A seasonal fruit-seller on AMC road, M. Rani said that she had lost her livelihood completely for the past two years owing to COVID-19 pandemic. “But this year, the buzz has returned, which promises a good season of festive sales,” she noted.

Another seller on East Masi Street in Madurai said that wood apple (vilampazham) that comes to the market only twice a year, during Vinayagar Chaturthi and Ayudha Puja now costs ₹50 while a kg of the fruit was priced at ₹80.

Another puja essential and seasonal fruit – pear (perikka) – was being sold at ₹50 per kg. People eyed apples that were priced at ₹100 per kg, while guavas, which were sold for ₹50 per kg last week, rose up to ₹70 per kg. Banana and coconut were being sold for ₹6 and ₹20 per piece respectively.

For P. Kandasamy, a resident of Mela Anuppanadi, it has been a 25-year-old tradition of buying puja essentials at East Masi Street. It is the favourite hub, where one can buy everything at one go, he said.

“Farmers from Natham, Usilampatti, Virattipathu, Nagamalai Pudukottai, Melur, Melavalavu will bring their produce of young plantain shoots by Monday night as people would like to get a fresh produce on the morning of the Puja,” said L. Thomas, a wholesale banana trader on East Marret Street.

N. Chinna Mayan, president of Mattuthavani Anaithu Vyabarigal Kootamaipu said that the festival has boosted the footfall to the market. He noted that one kg of beans and carrots were being sold for ₹100, while tomatoes and onions touched ₹40 and ₹70 per kg respectively. “The inflow of produce is also high when compared to last year and the prices of vegetables are affordable as well as profitable for traders,” he added.

The price of malli that touched ₹1,000 on Sunday further increased to ₹1,200 at the local flower market in Dindigul and Madurai.