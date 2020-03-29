Cross-check information on COVID-19 with officials properly: Collector

KANNIYAKUMARI

Collector Prashant M Wadnere on Sunday said that so far 50 out of the 53 patients who had symptoms of COVID-19 have tested negative. Results of three more patients were awaited.

Meanwhile, there were three deaths reported in the Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

While the patients had underlying conditions, they were kept in isolation rooms and wards. The hospital had exclusive rooms to treat and observe patients with respiratory infections. The doctors kept such patients in SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) wards

Stating that even the hospital authorities were awaiting the reports for the death of three patients of isolation ward to know whether or not the death was due to COVID-19, he expressed concern over satellite television channels and social media saying that the death was due to Corona Virus.

He appealed to the media persons to cross-check on such sensitive issues with officials designated for this purpose before making it public.

The Collector further said that elaborate arrangements had been made to test all the persons who crossed the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Special check posts manned with round-the-clock health workers kept monitoring on the persons. He urged the public to cooperate with the health teams.

The district administration had also formed nine committees headed by officers in the rank of deputy collectors to monitor COVID-19 related issues, which include coordinating with private hospitals for earmarking exclusive wards for admission of patients who had symptoms of COVID-19 virus, distribution of food and other relief materials to the needy in coordination with NGOs, to send daily status reports to the State Control Room on the progress and movement of people in the district, Mr. Prashant Wadnere said.

To a query, he said that with curfew in vogue, many motorists were seen on public places without any purpose. Hence, the police have booked cases against 237 persons. The arrested persons were let on bail on the spot.